Dog dies from dehydration during hiking trip at Grandeur Peak

GRANDEUR PEAK, Utah — Search and Rescue crews responded to a dehydrated hiker and their dog at Grandeur Peak Tuesday afternoon. It's unknown if the hiker brought any water with them at this time.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews received a call of a dehydrated hiker in need of help in the area at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. After reaching the summit, the hiker's dog resisted continuing the hike down.

After 20 minutes, the hiker and their dog went off trail for shade where the hiker claimed the dog had passed away. It's unknown how much water the dog's owner brought with them during the trip.

After returning to the trailhead and leaving the dog behind, crews met with the hiker for additional information on locating the dog. After conducting a wider search of the area on the way back from the summit, crews eventually located the dog and confirmed it had died

The dog was brought down to the trailhead on a litter and wheel.