Dog dies in motorhome fire started by space heater

Box Elder County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 15:48:01-05

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A dog died and its owner was injured after a motorhome fire in Box Elder County in the early hours of Monday morning.

Photos show the motorhome completely burned, with just its metal structure still standing.

Officials with the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office reported that a 58-year-old woman from Washington, who was the sole human occupant, was sleeping inside the motorhome at a gas station in Snowville just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

While she was sleeping, the woman accidentally tipped over a propane heater and a blanket nearby caught on fire.

The woman tried to get her small dog but was forced to escape and got out with "minor hand and facial burns," officials reported.

She was taken to the hospital in Tremonton where officials say she was treated and is expected to be released.

Officials later found the dog dead inside what was left of the motorhome.

"The motorhome and all items inside were completely destroyed by the fire," officials said.

In addition, a pickup truck owned by the gas station that was parked next to the motorhome also received damage.

