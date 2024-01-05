Dog killed, family displaced after fire destroys Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A fire in the garage that spread to the rest of a Spanish Fork home left a family displaced and a pet dead.

The fire happened just before midnight on Thursday in the area of 900 East 1240 South.

Spanish Fork City

A man who lived in the home initially alerted authorities after noticing the bedroom lights "acting strange" and finding smoke in the garage, officials reported.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the garage, with flames spreading through the attic and the rest of the home.

The two individuals who lived inside were able to evacuate safely, as well as one of their two dogs, who were in the garage when the fire sparked.

Sadly, the other dog died in the fire.

After extinguishing the blaze in about an hour, officials reported the home would be deemed a total loss.

Spanish Fork City

Officials reported no firefighters were injured, although one was treated for exhaustion and released.

A cause for the fire is under investigation.