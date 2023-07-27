Dog still missing after Clearfield carjacking suspect taken into custody

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Four days after a woman allegedly stole a vehicle with a dog inside from a Clearfield gas station, the suspect was taken into custody.

However, the dog apparently has still not been found.

On Wednesday afternoon, Melissa Rush, 31, was named a person of interest by the Clearfield Police Department in connection to Sunday's carjacking outside a Maverik at 709 South State Street. Rush allegedly grabbed car keys from a 74-year-old woman inside the gas station before driving away in the Lexus RX350 with the victim's 7-year-old Shih Tzu inside.

Rush allegedly fled from a police stop the same day, with officers finding the abandoned Lexus hours later, although the dog, Reo, was not located.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clearfield police received a call that Rush had been sighted. After realizing she had been spotted, arrest documents say Rush and a male companion ran into a "large industrial area and hid from police actively searching for them."

Police then went to Rush's home where she and the male were seen "running upstairs inside the apartment" and "failed to respond" to officers. After Rush was finally taken into custody, she refused to speak and was booked into the Davis County Jail.

The court documents do not say anything about the dog and whether Rush was in possession of Reo when she was arrested.

Rush was previously told by store clerks at the Maverik in February that she was not allowed back in the store "due to unrelated issues Melissa had caused." Video surveillance from Sunday's incident allegedly showed Rush checking other vehicles before entering the station.

As she drove away in the stolen Lexus, Rush struck the victim with the car and dragged her across the parking lot, causing the woman to suffer a broken arm and bruising to the face.

Rush faces multiple charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft.