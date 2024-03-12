Watch Now
Dog survives fall into old grain storage bin after rescue by Weber County Animal Control

Dog in well.png
Weber County Animal Services
Dog in well.png
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:39:59-04

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One lucky pup can thank Weber County Animal Services for saving her life after they received a report of a dog that had fallen into an old grain storage bin.

Weber County Dog

Animal control officers believe the dog, which weighed 117 pounds, had fallen into the bin, which was full of garbage and a foot of water, sometime overnight Friday or early Saturday morning.

Weber County Animal Services

Upon being rescued, the dog was dirty, feverish, and had some minor scrapes, but was taken to Millcreek Animal Hospital and is expected to be fine.

Weber County Animal Services

Thanks to a microchip, the dog was happily reunited with her owner, who had been frantically looking for her.

