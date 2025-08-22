Domestic violence is Utah's leading cause of homicide, new data shows

SALT LAKE CITY — As we looked at a new state website showing data lethality assessment questions police ask when they respond to a domestic violence report, we saw the site also listed a report on domestic violence homicides in Utah from July 2023 to January 2025.

It was a disturbing view of the crime, and we wanted to dig deeper, so we combined the reports' data with overall homicide data available from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program (UCRP).

A FOX 13 News analysis of 137 homicides between July 2023 and January 2025 reveals domestic and familial violence is the single largest category of lethal violence in Utah.

Of the 137 homicide victims where relationships are known, 51 deaths were intimate partner or familial violence, 37% of the total. That exceeds the 33 deaths from strangers or acquaintances.

The data shows a striking gender pattern in domestic versus overall homicides: while victims split almost evenly (26 men, 25 women), perpetrators are overwhelmingly male by more than 6-to-1.

This contrasts sharply with overall homicides, where men typically comprise most victims and perpetrators. Our analysis of the data involved 137 homicides, but 187 homicide "cases." The discrepancy comes from the fact that many homicides have more than one perpetrator.