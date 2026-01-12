Teenage son who survived West Valley City murder-suicide in 2024 dies unexpectedly

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teenager who survived being shot by his dad just over a year ago has died unexpectedly, according to his family.

On Dec. 17, 2024, Sha Reh was found in the garage of his family's home and rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a severe brain injury. The bodies of his mother, brother and two sisters were also found inside the home, along with his father, whom police believe killed the victims and then himself. The shooting left Reh blind.

Reh's family and the branch president of his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation said he passed away Sunday from "natural causes" in his aunt and uncle's home. No further information on the cause was given. He was 19 years old.

"While we are devastated at the news of his death, the knowledge of the joy of his reunion with his family exceeds our pain," a statement from Reh's family read. "He was among those who were once blind, but now can see. He has a perfect vision of his and his family’s eternity, and his home is now with them."

"With the support of friends and family, Sha reh attended the School for the Deaf and Blind, where he worked hard to adapt and learn new skills," read a GoFundMe to help his family with funeral costs. "Just last week, he began his first week as an undergraduate at the University of Utah, determined to pursue his dreams despite the obstacles he faced."