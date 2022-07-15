Domestic violence resources available across Utah

Crimes known as domestic violence and "intimate partner violence" lead to more than one in every five homicides in Utah.

But help is available for anyone who fears they might become part of that statistic.

If you or someone you know needs help, the easiest action is to call the "LINK" line. They can connect you to resources anywhere in Utah: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)

If you would like to call a local center directly, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition has a list here .