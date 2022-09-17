Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.

Andrew Taylor, 35, was taken into custody after a standoff with SLCPD SWAT team that lasted over three hours.

According to an official press release from the department, the investigation began Friday evening just before midnight when dispatchers received a call reporting sounds of a fight, with a woman screaming for help, at an apartment complex located 1025 East 400 South.

Officers arrived on scene and found signs of a disturbance, but the female victim had left the area by the time they arrived. However, they were able to make contact with Taylor, who refused to cooperate with police, telling them that he had access to a firearm, and then barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Just before 3:00 a.m., SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in, with paramedics staging nearby. After hours of attempting to communicate with Taylor, but getting no response, SWAT officers entered the apartment, taking him into custody.

Taylor had been previously booked into Salt Lake County Jail on related domestic violence charges, including violation of a protective order, on Sept. 7. He was released on Sept. 14 after posting bail and promising not to contact the female victim, who was the same victim involved in this incident, according to police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7:

1-800-897-LINK (5465)

udvc.org [udvc.org]

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.