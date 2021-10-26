Donate blood and win a trip to Hawaii?

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 has created shortages in countless areas, but one of the most pressing is the need for emergency blood and platlelet donations.
Despite ongoing appeals to the public, the American Red Cross says that additional donors are needed as the busy holiday travel season approaches, with the potential for an increasing number of people needing emergency transfusions.
Currently, the blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
According to the Red Cross, at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week to meeting upcoming needs, despite the increase in blood donations over the last month.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting its website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In honor of the new series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," those who donate from November 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii (where the series was filmed) courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
The trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and transportation for tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.
Anyone who donates November 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
Red Cross donation sites follow strict safety standards, and require masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
To save time, donors can also complete a RapidPass® form before their appointments with the required health information.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive, with locations and times as follows:
Davis County
Bountiful
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bountiful East Stake, 650 East 2150 South
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Bountiful Utah Stake, 200 North 200 West
Clearfield
11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tru Hotel 2AVS, 640 North Falcon Hillls Dr.
Farmington
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Farmington Stake, 352 South 200 West
11/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farmington Utah Oakridge Stake, 1533 North 1075 West
Fruit Heights
11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fruit Heights Utah Stake, 910 South Mountain Rd.
Hill Air Force Base
11/19/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hill Air Force Base, 5711 E Ave, Base Chapel, Building 445
Kaysville
11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kaysville Utah East Stake, 201 South 600 East
Layton
11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Layton Utah Kays Creek Stake, 2680 E. Cherry Lane
11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Intermountain Layton Hospital, 201 W Layton Pkwy.
North Salt Lake
11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., North Salt Lake Parkway Stake, 55 East 350 North
Syracuse
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Syracuse Stake Center, 1350 South 1800 West
Woods Cross
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Legacy Preparatory Academy, 2214 So 1250 West
Salt Lake County
Draper
11/2/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Draper Utah Crescent View Stake, 11626 South 300 East
Herriman
11/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Herriman Town Center, 12883 South Brundisi Way
11/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Herriman West Stake, 13768 S 6400 W
Kearns
11/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kearns High School, 5525 South Cougar Lane
11/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kearns Utah Stake, 4260 West 5215 South
11/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kearns Library, 4275 W 5345 S
Midvale
11/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Savage Services, 901 Legacy Center Way
11/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Unified Police Department-Midvale Precinct, 7912 So. Main St.
11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Intermountain Health Care, 7302 South Bingham Junction Blvd.
Millcreek
11/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Mount Olympus North Stake, 4176 Adonis Drive (4140 South)
Murray
11/1/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Intermountain Medical Center, 5121 South Cottonwood St.
11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Intermountain Medical Center, 5121 South Cottonwood St.
Riverton
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Riverton Utah Stake, 12998 South 1300 West
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Riverton North Stake, 2700 West 12345 South
Salt Lake City
11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake Community College (Redwood Campus), 4600 S. Redwood Rd.
11/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Highland High School, 2166 South 1700 East
11/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1594 W. North Temple
11/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SentryWest Insurance, 3860 South 2300 East
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Cottonwood Heights Stake, 6710 South 2522 East
11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., SaltFire Brewing Company, 2199 S W Temple
11/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Taylorsville High School, 5225 S. Redwood Rd.
11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Utah State Department of Human Services & Utah State Department of Environmental Quality, 195 North 1950 West
11/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, 82 South 1100 East
11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of Utah Student Union, 200 S Central Campus Dr.
11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JetBlue, 6322 South 3000 East, Ste., G10
11/12/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Kearns Utah Central Stake, 5823 S 4800 W
11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Utah State Health Dept., 288 N. 1460 W.
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cottonwood Heights Wasatch Stake, 8170 South Short Hills Dr.
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Pioneer YSA Stake, 142 West 200 North
11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Utah College of Pharmacy, 10 South 2000 East
11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Monument Park Stake, 1320 Wasatch Dr.
11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Wasatch Mountain Club, 6616 S. 900 E.
Sandy
11/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Community Bible Church, 11592 S 1300 E
11/19/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Brighton Stake, 2895 East Creek Rd.
South Jordan
11/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., South Jordan Utah Stake Ward Building, 9750 South 2200 West
South Jordan
11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ascend Fitness Studio, 1645 W. Towne Center Dr
Taylorsville
11/16/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Taylorsville Utah Valley Park Stake, 5233 South 3200 West
West Jordan
11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Bingham Creek Stake, 8539 South 2200 West
West Jordan
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake, 8150 Grizzly Way
11/18/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake, 7336 S. 3200 W.
West Valley11/10/2021:12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., American Preparatory Academy II, 3636 West 3100 South City
11/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hunter Copperhill Stake, 6710 W 4145 S
Utah County
Cedar Hills
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Hills West Stake, 4580 West Cedar Hills Dr.
Eagle Mountain
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake, 7775 Woodhaven
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah North Stake, 8732 North Desert Canyon Road
11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah Stake, 2977 E. Saddle Rock Rd.
Highland
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Highland West Stake, 11605 North 6000 West
Lehi
11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi Gateway Stake, 2150 N. Pt. Meadows Dr.
11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi East Stake, 851 North 1200 East
Orem
11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 1546 North 1100 West
11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Orem Utah Orchard Stake, 670 E. 800 N.
11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orem Police Department, 56 N. State St.
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Orem Sharon Stake, 545 South 800 East
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Orem North Stake, 1000 North Main St.
Pleasant Grove
11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah North Field Stake, 105 W. 1800 N.
11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah East Stake, 200 S. Murdock, Battlecreek West Bldg
11/13/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah West Stake, 56 South 1300 West
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Timpanogos Stake, 800 North 100 West
Provo
11/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus
11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Utah Young Single Adult 14th Stake, 940 West 100 North
11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., University Parkway Center, 35 East University Pkwy.
11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Edgemont Stake, 303 West 3700 North
11/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hyatt Place Hotel, 180 West 100 North
11/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus
11/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hyatt Place Hotel, 180 West 100 North
11/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Summit in Provo, 220 W Center St.
11/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Provo Recreation Center, 320 West 500 North
11/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.
11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.
11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Novell-Provo, 1800 South Novell Place
11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.
11/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scenicview Academy, 5455 North 250 West, Scenicview Academy
11/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus
11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo West Stake, 2225 West 620 North
11/23/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Grandview South Stake, 1260 West 1150 North
Salem
11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salem Utah West Stake, 20 S. Main St.
11/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem Utah Woodland Hills Stake, 555 W. 11200 S.
Saratoga Springs
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saratoga Springs Utah South Stake, 2947 S. Swainson Ave.
11/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alpine School District Transportation Department, 337 North Thunder Blvd (200 West)
Spanish Fork
11/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah South Stake, 870 E. Canyon Rd.
11/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Memorial Building, 386 North Main
11/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah YSA Stake 1138 W, 1138 West 100 South
Springville
11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hobblecreek Stake, 495 S. Canyon Dr. (1300 E)
11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake, 1157 West 900 South
11/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kolob Stake, 1250 South 500 East
11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Reams Springville Market, 759 East 400 South
Weber County
Ogden
11/1/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UDOT - Ogden, 166 West Southwell St.
11/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St.
11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weber County Employees, 2380 Washington Blvd.
11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Joseph Catholic High School, 1790 Lake St.
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South Ogden Stake, 4075 Orchard Ave.
11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital, 5825 Harrison Blvd.
11/23/2021: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ogden Utah YSA 2nd Stake Center, 880 Harrison Blvd
Plain City
11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Plain City Utah Stake, 2280 N 3600 W
Pleasant View
11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant View Utah South Stake, 3602 N. 500 W.
Roy
11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roy West Stake, 5080 South 3100 West