Donate blood and win a trip to Hawaii?

SALT LAKE CITY — COVID-19 has created shortages in countless areas, but one of the most pressing is the need for emergency blood and platlelet donations.

Despite ongoing appeals to the public, the American Red Cross says that additional donors are needed as the busy holiday travel season approaches, with the potential for an increasing number of people needing emergency transfusions.

Currently, the blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

According to the Red Cross, at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week to meeting upcoming needs, despite the increase in blood donations over the last month.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting its website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In honor of the new series, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," those who donate from November 1-12, 2021, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii (where the series was filmed) courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

The trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses, and transportation for tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.

Anyone who donates November 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Red Cross donation sites follow strict safety standards, and require masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

To save time, donors can also complete a RapidPass® form before their appointments with the required health information.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive, with locations and times as follows:

Davis County

Bountiful

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Bountiful East Stake, 650 East 2150 South

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Bountiful Utah Stake, 200 North 200 West

Clearfield

11/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tru Hotel 2AVS, 640 North Falcon Hillls Dr.

Farmington

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Farmington Stake, 352 South 200 West

11/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farmington Utah Oakridge Stake, 1533 North 1075 West

Fruit Heights

11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fruit Heights Utah Stake, 910 South Mountain Rd.

Hill Air Force Base

11/19/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hill Air Force Base, 5711 E Ave, Base Chapel, Building 445

Kaysville

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kaysville Utah East Stake, 201 South 600 East

Layton

11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Layton Utah Kays Creek Stake, 2680 E. Cherry Lane

11/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Intermountain Layton Hospital, 201 W Layton Pkwy.

North Salt Lake

11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., North Salt Lake Parkway Stake, 55 East 350 North

Syracuse

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Syracuse Stake Center, 1350 South 1800 West

Woods Cross

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Legacy Preparatory Academy, 2214 So 1250 West

Salt Lake County

Draper

11/2/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Draper Utah Crescent View Stake, 11626 South 300 East

Herriman

11/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Herriman Town Center, 12883 South Brundisi Way

11/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Herriman West Stake, 13768 S 6400 W

Kearns

11/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kearns High School, 5525 South Cougar Lane

11/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kearns Utah Stake, 4260 West 5215 South

11/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kearns Library, 4275 W 5345 S

Midvale

11/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Savage Services, 901 Legacy Center Way

11/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Unified Police Department-Midvale Precinct, 7912 So. Main St.

11/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Intermountain Health Care, 7302 South Bingham Junction Blvd.

Millcreek

11/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Mount Olympus North Stake, 4176 Adonis Drive (4140 South)

Murray

11/1/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Intermountain Medical Center, 5121 South Cottonwood St.

11/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Intermountain Medical Center, 5121 South Cottonwood St.

Riverton

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Riverton Utah Stake, 12998 South 1300 West

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Riverton North Stake, 2700 West 12345 South

Salt Lake City

11/1/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Salt Lake Community College (Redwood Campus), 4600 S. Redwood Rd.

11/2/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Highland High School, 2166 South 1700 East

11/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1594 W. North Temple

11/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SentryWest Insurance, 3860 South 2300 East

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Cottonwood Heights Stake, 6710 South 2522 East

11/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., SaltFire Brewing Company, 2199 S W Temple

11/9/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Taylorsville High School, 5225 S. Redwood Rd.

11/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Utah State Department of Human Services & Utah State Department of Environmental Quality, 195 North 1950 West

11/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, 82 South 1100 East

11/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., University of Utah Student Union, 200 S Central Campus Dr.

11/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., JetBlue, 6322 South 3000 East, Ste., G10

11/12/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Kearns Utah Central Stake, 5823 S 4800 W

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Utah State Health Dept., 288 N. 1460 W.

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cottonwood Heights Wasatch Stake, 8170 South Short Hills Dr.

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Pioneer YSA Stake, 142 West 200 North

11/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Utah College of Pharmacy, 10 South 2000 East

11/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salt Lake Monument Park Stake, 1320 Wasatch Dr.

11/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Wasatch Mountain Club, 6616 S. 900 E.

Sandy

11/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grace Community Bible Church, 11592 S 1300 E

11/19/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Brighton Stake, 2895 East Creek Rd.

South Jordan

11/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., South Jordan Utah Stake Ward Building, 9750 South 2200 West

South Jordan

11/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ascend Fitness Studio, 1645 W. Towne Center Dr

Taylorsville

11/16/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Taylorsville Utah Valley Park Stake, 5233 South 3200 West

West Jordan

11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Bingham Creek Stake, 8539 South 2200 West

West Jordan

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake, 8150 Grizzly Way

11/18/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake, 7336 S. 3200 W.

West Valley11/10/2021:12 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., American Preparatory Academy II, 3636 West 3100 South City

11/5/2021: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hunter Copperhill Stake, 6710 W 4145 S

Utah County

Cedar Hills

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Hills West Stake, 4580 West Cedar Hills Dr.

Eagle Mountain

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake, 7775 Woodhaven

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah North Stake, 8732 North Desert Canyon Road

11/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah Stake, 2977 E. Saddle Rock Rd.

Highland

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Highland West Stake, 11605 North 6000 West

Lehi

11/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi Gateway Stake, 2150 N. Pt. Meadows Dr.

11/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lehi East Stake, 851 North 1200 East

Orem

11/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 1546 North 1100 West

11/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Orem Utah Orchard Stake, 670 E. 800 N.

11/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Orem Police Department, 56 N. State St.

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Orem Sharon Stake, 545 South 800 East

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Orem North Stake, 1000 North Main St.

Pleasant Grove

11/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah North Field Stake, 105 W. 1800 N.

11/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah East Stake, 200 S. Murdock, Battlecreek West Bldg

11/13/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah West Stake, 56 South 1300 West

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Timpanogos Stake, 800 North 100 West

Provo

11/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus

11/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Utah Young Single Adult 14th Stake, 940 West 100 North

11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., University Parkway Center, 35 East University Pkwy.

11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Edgemont Stake, 303 West 3700 North

11/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hyatt Place Hotel, 180 West 100 North

11/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus

11/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hyatt Place Hotel, 180 West 100 North

11/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Summit in Provo, 220 W Center St.

11/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Provo Recreation Center, 320 West 500 North

11/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.

11/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.

11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Novell-Provo, 1800 South Novell Place

11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo Multi-Stake Building, 352 N. 900 E.

11/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Scenicview Academy, 5455 North 250 West, Scenicview Academy

11/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wilkinson Center, Wilkinson Center, BYU Campus

11/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Provo West Stake, 2225 West 620 North

11/23/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Grandview South Stake, 1260 West 1150 North

Salem

11/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Salem Utah West Stake, 20 S. Main St.

11/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem Utah Woodland Hills Stake, 555 W. 11200 S.

Saratoga Springs

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saratoga Springs Utah South Stake, 2947 S. Swainson Ave.

11/17/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alpine School District Transportation Department, 337 North Thunder Blvd (200 West)

Spanish Fork

11/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah South Stake, 870 E. Canyon Rd.

11/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Memorial Building, 386 North Main

11/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Spanish Fork Utah YSA Stake 1138 W, 1138 West 100 South

Springville

11/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hobblecreek Stake, 495 S. Canyon Dr. (1300 E)

11/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake, 1157 West 900 South

11/9/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Kolob Stake, 1250 South 500 East

11/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Reams Springville Market, 759 East 400 South

Weber County

Ogden

11/1/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., UDOT - Ogden, 166 West Southwell St.

11/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St.

11/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weber County Employees, 2380 Washington Blvd.

11/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Joseph Catholic High School, 1790 Lake St.

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South Ogden Stake, 4075 Orchard Ave.

11/19/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital, 5825 Harrison Blvd.

11/23/2021: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Ogden Utah YSA 2nd Stake Center, 880 Harrison Blvd

Plain City

11/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Plain City Utah Stake, 2280 N 3600 W

Pleasant View

11/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pleasant View Utah South Stake, 3602 N. 500 W.

Roy

11/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roy West Stake, 5080 South 3100 West