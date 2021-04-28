Donations help make sweet music for SLAM

SALT LAKE CITY — Don't throw away those unused musical instruments rusting in the attic during spring cleaning--they can find a new home with the Salt Lake Academy of Music (SLAM) who donates them to students receiving free-to-fee lessons.

Since February of 2020, when SLAM launched its SLAM-EX Musical Instrument Exchange in partnership with KRCL Radio, they have accepted musical instrument donations so that students who wouldn't otherwise be able to take music lessons have an instrument to call their own.

SLAM also teamed up with The Mundi Project, a nonprofit organization that delivers donated acoustic pianos to students' homes.

Donations of scores of violins, keyboards, drums, guitars, guitar amps, horns and more, combined with a $4,400 Salt Lake City Arts Council Arts Learning Grant and matching funds from private and corporate donors, will enable SLAM to provide 2500 "free-to-fee" lessons.

They anticipate they can provide as many as 2500 lessons to young music students on a free-to-fee scale, with sliding fees of 25, 50, 75 and 100 percent. The grant also applies to the SLAM’s Performance, Production and Recording Programs.

Instructors have experience ranging from training at college level to internationally renowned recording artists.

For more information about donating a musical instrument, visit SLAM's website. Donations can be made here or by calling 801-577-BAND (2263).