Donovan Mitchell has 37, Utah Jazz beat LA Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead in second round playoffs series

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points and the Utah Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play.

He made one of two free throws after hobbling to the line.

The guard is the first Jazz player with at least 35 points in back-to-back playoff games since Karl Malone in 1988.

Mitchell said his ankle is "fine" after the game.

The series now switches to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for game 3 Saturday and game 4 Monday.