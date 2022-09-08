Hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in local ponds

SALT LAKE CITY — It might be tempting to release a goldfish into a neighborhood pond if it no longer serves its purpose as a pet, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning Utahns that doing so is not just harmful—it's illegal.

DWR biologists have already discovered hundreds of goldfish in wildlife management areas, as well as exotic fish in community fisheries which can several negative effects to the health of ponds, streams, and lakes.

Fish dumped in these waterways can prey upon sport fish, native fish, and endangered species, as well as introducing disease and impacting the water quality.



“Illegal fish introductions seldom improve fisheries—instead, illegal introductions typically ruin fisheries and threaten the species that live there,” said DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger.

“It is also illegal in Utah and can result in a class A misdemeanor.”

According to DWR, illegally dumped fish can serverely disrupt fisheries, requiring chemical treatments or the introduction of sterile fish to control populations that spiral out of control.

“It is very expensive and takes a long time—often requiring rotenone treatments that kill all the fish—to restore these waterbodies after fish have been illegally introduced,” Oplinger said.

“Please help our native fish species and maintain quality fishing in Utah by never dumping a fish.”

For more information, consult the Don't Ditch a Fish section on the DWR website.

