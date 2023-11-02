Don't let your ballot get lost under the Thanksgiving turkey!

SALT LAKE CITY — With the 2023 election happening the same week as the Thanksgiving holiday, Utah elections officials are urging people to fill out their ballots soon.

"Vote sooner so that you can worry about thawing your turkey, your new recipes for stuffing, making sure you get that primo pumpkin pie ready," said Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman.

The general election is taking place Nov. 21. It was moved to accommodate the special election for Utah's 2nd Congressional District, which came about after Congressman Chris Stewart resigned from office.

Ballots started going out this week.

"There’s nothing preventing you from voting early. So get it done. You don’t need to wait," said Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

There is a concern that with Election Day happening the same week as Thanksgiving, ballots will get lost under turkey and trimmings or people will be distracted by holiday preparations.

"These are municipal elections. They typically don’t have a lot of high turnout. They’re typically not well attended. Which is really unfortunate because municipal elections are the most important. These are elections that pick people who affect your life far greater and more quickly than any president or member of congress," Lt. Gov. Henderson said.

The Lt. Governor said people can find out information about registering to vote, updating their information or checking their ballot's status at vote.Utah.gov.

Salt Lake County, Utah's most populous, will have dropboxes scattered across the valley for people to drop off their ballots. Chapman said the county was also opening in-person early voting centers in Herriman, West Valley City, Salt Lake City and Sandy starting next week.

"Just remember your by mail ballots? Sign your affidavit on the back and encourage everyone to turn it in early," Chapman said.