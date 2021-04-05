dōTERRA recalls three oils due to packaging issue, poisoning risk

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based dōTERRA is recalling three of its essential oils because the products don't have child-resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects 1.3 million bottles of dōTERRA's Deep Blue, PastTense, and Deep Blue Touch products. The affected products were sold online at doterra.com from September 2018 through September 2020 for between $26 and $79. (Scroll down for details on each of the products affected by the recall.)

According to the CPSC, the products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which must be packaged in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are applied to the skin or swallowed by young children. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should place the affected products in a safe place out of reach of children and contact dōTERRA for a free replacement of similar value.

Doterra Contact Information:

dōTERRA at 800-411-8151 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, live chat Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT on Saturdays, email at cpscrecall@doterranotices.com , or online at www.doterra.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” or www.doterranotices.com for more information.

Recalled Products:

