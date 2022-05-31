Downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market returns to full-size levels

SALT LAKE CITY — A summer tradition is returning as the downtown Salt Lake City Farmers Market kicks off this weekend at Pioneer Park.

The market will be back at full strength after being scaled down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, members of the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and Governor Spencer Cox joined with the Downtown Alliance to launch the market for its 31st year.

"It helps with the supply chain issue, makes sure we can support our farmers, ranchers and artisans. So that we can keep those businesses alive," said Gov. Cox. "We’ve learned through the pandemic how important local food is for our state. Supporting them ensures they’re around for another year."

This year, the operators of the Downtown Alliance are taking over the Liberty Park market on Thursday nights, so there will be two opportunities to buy local.