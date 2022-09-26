Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada.

The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.

“Someone contacted one of our volunteers and was worried about these pugs being sold,” said MaryJo Korb, president of UAAF. “It took over 100 phone calls, over 40 emails for us to get started”

That work was worth the effort.

Between July and September, Korb and other volunteers with the rescue organization made five separate round trips to eastern Nevada to transport the pugs to Utah.

Many of the puppies were infected with parvovirus and required immediate treatment leading to expensive emergency veterinary bills.

“It's a huge strain on us, we are a small rescue group,” Korb said. “We are over $10,000 on the parvo puppies.”

Most of the puppies survived and were placed with foster families to get a start on their second chance at life.

“It's the most amazing feeling,” said Sandy, who is fostering two pugs. “This little guy, he was terrified when I got him – very terrified, especially of males. He wouldn’t come out of his kennel.”

As she nurtured the dog to trust humans and learn how to play, walk on a leash and be loved – Sandy fell in love with the pug.

Her foster situation turned into a forever home.

“He doesn't have to live in a dirt kennel anymore, he’s got safety,” she said.

The other foster dog in her care has been adopted and will soon be united with its new family.

Thanks to the rescue and the volunteers, these pugs have a new outlook.

“If somebody needed help, I was willing to do those transports,” Korb said.

UAAF finds homes for roughly 300 animals every year. She hopes situations like this will inspire more people to use the rescue and adoption route when searching for a family pet.

“Adopt. Please don’t shop. There are so many out there,” she said.

Those who would like to donate or inquire about adopting an animal can do so here.