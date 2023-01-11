Dozens of Utah flights delayed as nationwide ground stop lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of flights in to and out of the Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed Wednesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration put a ground stop on airports nationwide.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the FAA said in a tweet.

Just before 7 a.m., the FAA said normal air traffic operations would resume gradually and the ground stop had been lifted.

About 28 flights were delayed that were scheduled to fly out of Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, according to FlightAware. 30 flights scheduled to land in Salt Lake City were delayed.

In addition, eight flights were cancelled.

The ground stop was put in place in order to restore what is known as the "Notice to Air Missions System," which is an alert system used to notify airport personnel about construction, urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The White House said it has "no evidence" of a cyberattack being the cause of the malfunction, but a cause is under investigation.

Airlines urged passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday morning to check their flight status before heading to the airport.