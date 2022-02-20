Dozens of Utahns gather in solidarity with Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday at the capitol dozens gathered for a stand with Ukraine solidarity event.

“It's just a dangerous situation.” Alan Lipp, a Salt Lake City resident with family in Ukraine said. “You know, we're in the middle of an information war and as I might call it, even a clash of civilizations and ideologies.”

Many like him have family in Ukraine or were born there and are worried about the coming days and weeks for their country.

“I feel that it's a threat to democracy because it's pretty much what Hitler did,” Anzhelika Martyrosian told FOX 13 News.

Martyrosian is a Ukrainian student who is in Utah and she is very worried about her family back home.

“I came here for my studies, and now my country's under threat and attack. I’m very scared for my family,” she said. “When I call my mom she hears shellings on a consistent basis.”

Another standing with those today was Former Representative Chris Herrod.

“My wife is Ukrainian.” Herrod said Saturday adding “Unfortunately, my father in law is in a rest home right now. We fear that, that there's an attack and people go home to take care of their families that there'll be abandoned.”

While many were fearful of Russian aggression, they feel strongly about their countries patriotism.

“Ukrainians are tough people.” Lipp says adding “They've been putting up with this for eight years with Russian aggression.”

So for those watching in he they had this ask saying “I'm not asking for Americans to want war and we don't want war. None of us want war. We just need to show support for our ally."

Martyrosian echoed that sentiment by saying “Please support please stand for us because we don't want to have Russia in our land.”