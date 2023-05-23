Drag show producers sue St. George over rejected park event

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The producers of a drag show and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit against the city of St. George for rejecting their application for an event.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, accuses St. George city leaders of discrimination when it rejected Mitski Avalōx and Southern Utah Drag Stars' application for an all-ages show in a city-owned park.

"The City denied Plaintiffs’ application and took other discriminatory actions to prevent the drag performance from taking place based on the City’s objection to the viewpoint and content of Plaintiffs’ performance, including the gender nonconforming expression it involves," the lawsuit said.

"Plaintiffs’ planned drag performance was intended to celebrate and affirm their local LGBTQ+ community in the wake of recent anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination and violence. Their vision was a public event where community members of any gender identity and sexual orientation were welcome to share in an expression of joy, belonging, and family fun. Through the event, Drag Stars strove to promote acceptance, LGBTQ+ visibility, and unity within St. George."

The lawsuit accuses St. George City Council members of discriminating against the LGBTQ community in public rhetoric. It also says council members relied on a never-used piece of city code to reject Southern Utah Drag Stars' application because they had already started advertising the event before the permit was granted.

"The City’s discriminatory denial of Plaintiffs’ permit application resonates with decades of mistreatment towards a marginalized community. It communicates to Plaintiffs, and to the broader LGBTQ+ community in St. George, that they are unwelcome and unworthy to exist in public spaces," the lawsuit said. "Further, the City’s actions silence artistic expression in an effort to score political points under the mantle of being opposed to LGBTQ+ people’s civil rights."

A spokesperson for the City of St. George said they had not yet been served with the lawsuit and had no comment on it.

Read the lawsuit here: