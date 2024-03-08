'Dragon Ball' creator Toriyama Akira dies at 68

TOKYO, Japan — Bird Studio announced the 'Dragon Ball' creator Toriyama Akira passed away on March 1 at the age of 68 due to acute subdural hematoma.

In a statement by Bird Studio, Toriyama's funeral was attended by his family and relatives and plans to commemorate him in the future have not yet been decided. It was also confirmed that Toriyama had several projects that he actively worked on at the time of his passing.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years," read the statement in part. "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

Dragon Ball is a popular manga series that debuted in 1984 and would later see cartoon and film productions, the latest of which is the 2022 release "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero".