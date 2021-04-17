Draper City warns damaging trails could lead to fine

Draper City is warning that causing damage to trails could cost you.

Recent wet weather has saturated a number of trails, and using muddy trails - especially with clay soils - causes erosion, rutting, and soil displacement.

The Draper City Trails Facebook page provided a list of trails to use, and trails to avoid on Friday.

Walking, hiking, jogging, bicycling, and horseback riding is prohibited on muddy trails. Draper Police are enforcing violations, which can include a fine of $750.

Officials say if the trail sticks to your wheels, heels, or hooves, to turn around.