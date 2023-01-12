Draper community recovering after groundwater flooding damages over 30 homes

DRAPER, Utah — Over thirty homes in Draper were hit by flooding Tuesday night and many neighbors were up all night helping each other install sump pumps and rip out damp carpet.

“We were literally paralyzed last night,” said Darcy Douglas. “Like what do you do to stop the water? There’s nothing you can do.”

Homes in the Bellevue neighborhood were inundated with several inches of water. Restoration company vans were parked across the block.

“For a permanent fix around the house, it was $75,000,” said Douglas. “A simpler fix that couldn’t guarantee would work is $12,000.”

“If we turn this off, everything will be full in minutes,” said resident Rachel Lillian. “In five minutes.”

On Tuesday, the city posted on its Facebook page offering sandbags for pickup.

“The sandbags wouldn’t even do anything because we don’t even know where to sandbag,” said Lillian. “It was just literally bubbling up from the bottom.”

A city spokesperson told FOX 13 News that this is groundwater flooding in a private system and that it has no connection to the city’s operated storm drain system. The public works department checked that out on Wednesday and said its operating without issue.

The city is dropping off dumpsters around the neighborhood to help with cleanup efforts.

As exhausting as the day has been, Draper residents are grateful for the help they’ve seen from their fellow neighbors.

“’You don’t need to do that, I’ll pay someone to do that.’ But they’re just like, ‘No. I’m here, I’m going to help you,’” said Douglas.