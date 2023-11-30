Draper daycare evacuated after high levels of carbon monoxide detected

DRAPER, Utah — Fire crews evacuated the American Preparatory Academy in Draper after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, anyone inside the facility is asked to check for carbon monoxide exposure.

At 3:15 p.m. fire crews arrived at the daycare after receiving reports of a possible natural gas leak. After detecting high levels of carbon monoxide inside the building, the school was ordered to be evacuated.

By the time they arrived, there were five students and five adults occupying the building. They all had noted possible symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure including headaches, nausea and vomiting.

It is believed the source of the carbon monoxide originates from a gas-operated pressure washing system that was being operated on the outside of the building, where the carbon monoxide was able to enter the building from a door left open as well as an airway entrance on the rooftop.

A total of 45 toddlers and 10 adults were present on the school grounds while the power washing system may have been operated. None of the remaining people during the evacuation were transported to the hospital but were asked to transport themselves to a hospital to be examined for carbon monoxide exposure.

Officials are also asking anyone present at the school during this time to also be examined for carbon monoxide exposure.