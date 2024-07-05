Draper kids meet favorite Jazz player while selling soda

DRAPER, Utah — There are plenty of ways for kids to spend summer vacation. For Thomas and Will, two 11-year-olds from Draper, they decided to make a little cash by setting up a soda stand in the park.

When they went to the grocery store with Will's grandfather to buy the sodas, they ran into their favorite Jazz player in the parking lot.

"I just said, 'Is that Collin Sexton?' and my grandpa goes, 'Yes,'" said Will Burton.

Thomas Staker added, "I've been dreaming about this moment for a long time."

The kids and their grandfather told Sexton that they were selling sodas in the park and he asked them if he could get a soda.

"When are y'all out there again? You're going to be there at 1 p.m.? On the playground? Will you guys have a soda for me, I'll see you tomorrow at 1 p.m.," said Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton.

Thomas and Will had sold just 14 sodas' up until Sexton surprised them, the very next day he showed up at the park at 1 p.m., just like he told them he would.

"He bought our two favorite flavors, Tiki Punch was mine, Lemon Lime Twist was mine," said Thomas and Will.

When he walked up to the soda stand he gave the kids a gift.

"He [Collin Sexton] said, 'I have a gift for you,' he pulls out one $50 bill and we're like 'oh my gosh we got $50' and then he was like, 'one for you too,'" said Thomas.

Will said, "We need to get his number," Thomas added. "We can make a group chat called 'The Soda Kids.'"

Sexton has since acknowledged this story on Instagram commenting "the soda kids" and calling Thomas and Will "my guys" on his Instagram story.