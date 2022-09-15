Draper man inspires community with daily walk and waves

DRAPER, Utah — Loren Dalton earned a nickname from members of his own community.

'The Man who walks the Mountain' began tackling the Traverse Mountain area more than a year ago as a way to lose weight. Now, he goes about his business not only walking, but uplifting his community.

“The waving is kind of, that’s what kind of makes it fun for me," said Dalton. “I kind of hope that I lift somebody's spirits and I get waves back, I’ll get people honking."

The community has taken notice. On multiple social media pages, people have posted with photos and comments about Loren and his daily 3.8 mile walk.

🚶‍♂️Tonight on @fox13 at 9 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fokRofnXg1 — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) September 15, 2022

“I’m happy to hear that maybe some people are enjoying it," said Dalton. “I kind of almost feel that if I stop I’m letting some people down so they don’t realize they’re kind of inspiring me to keep at it so it’s been a win, win.”

People aren't only enjoying his waving, they're expecting it every morning.

“I just love that he goes out five days a week and conquers that mountain," said DeLaina Tonks, who lives in the area and sees Loren walk a few times per week.

“Some people have made the comments that it’s made them want to pay it forward," said Dalton. "If that’s the case, that’s awesome because it’s really a little tiny thing that I’m doing so if it’s having any kind of impact to help other people do some great things, wow that’s amazing.”

Rain or shine, if you'd like to catch Loren, he typically walks each day between 8 and 8:30 a.m. from the bottom of the Traverse Mountain area to his home in the Suncrest community.