Draper mom leads labor of love to feed those experiencing homelessness with home-cooked meals

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesdays are special days in the kitchen of Jessica Lowe’s home; amid counters stacked with fresh ingredients and food cooking on the stove, she and her helpers work to prepare 100 hot meals to distribute to people experiencing homelessness.

Lowe is the founder of a non-profit called “Be a Little Too Kind.” The idea for the organization began when Lowe attended culinary classes in downtown Salt Lake City.

“As I would walk to my truck after class, I would pass out that food,” Lowe recalled. “I knew I couldn't stop [when the class was complete] because I made so many friendships with all the 'homies.'"

Through “Be a Little Too Kind,” she has assembled a small army of volunteers from her church, neighborhood, and family.

Donations of time, supplies and money allow the team to create 100 hot meals along with a sack lunch, fresh fruit, desserts, toiletries and other essentials to distribute every week.

All of the work is done in the kitchens inside the homes of Lowe and the organization's volunteers.

Since the organization began in 2021, people have been eager to lend a helping hand.

“This is something I can do,” said volunteer Nicole Allen. “It’s something small enough that I feel like I can do this, my family can.”

Lowe loads up her truck each Thursday and arrives in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood promptly at 1:00 p.m.

With the help of her 14-year-old son, she hands out meals along with kind words and hugs to the people with whom she has become friends over the past several months.

This effort goes beyond food. “I love them like they are my family,” she said. “I hold them close to my heart.”

On his birthday, Lowe helped one of her homies, Cameron, celebrate by bringing cupcakes with her deliveries. He has been receiving meals from “Be a Little Too Kind” for about a year and he believes they offer more than nourishment.

"It makes you want to try and change your life, that people have faith in you,” he said. “There is not a lot of that out here.”

Those words inspire Lowe to continue this work, and she has kept in touch with several people who have since found permanent housing and employment.

She recalled the story of one man who received meals and later found a job, and donated his first paycheck to buy food and supplies for the organization.

Lowe hopes the non-profit continues to grow and helps more people who are experiencing homelessness find hope and love through a home cooked meal.

“To know someone cares about them and people are thinking of them and we have all these volunteers that work together every week to be a part of this,” Lowe said.

“They are so grateful and so happy to have this love given to them in the form of food.”

Learn more about Be A Little Too Kind here.

