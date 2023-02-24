Draper neighbors help dig their homes out of the snow

SANDY, Utah — While the winter storm was mostly over by Wednesday, some Utahns were still stuck in their homes Thursday morning, trapped in by snow.

Hidden Canyon resident Ray Porter and Julian Beauchamp were just a few of many volunteers who took it upon themselves Wednesday night to clear the roads for their neighbors.

"They weren’t able to get the plows up this far," said Porter. "We were just going to do a couple of small tire lanes and we ended up knocking out the entire road so at least half of the neighborhood on this street could get out of the neighborhood."

Thursday morning, they were still shoveling.

"Everybody was completely trapped," said Beauchamp. "Most of the driveways are blocked in because the plows took the stuff off the roads but now everybody’s got like 4 or 5 feet of just like ice mountains in the driveway."

While they were able to leave their homes Thursday morning, others like Brandon Mason were not as lucky.

"Digging out a five feet of snow shelf in the front yard here," said Mason.

He said the idea of not being able to leave was concerning as a father.

"Yeah I just want to be able to get out in case, you know, daughter’s been sick and we need to go to the doctor or something," said Mason.

Thankfully, neighbors were not done lending a helping hand, and brought their shovels and plows to help Mason and his family.

"Trying to get everybody where they can get out of their driveways and up the streets to the main road," said David Waites, who went to help out.

They shoveled and plowed for hours until most of the neighborhood was able to get to and from their homes.

"Unbelievable. You know most of these people I don’t know and they’re just coming to help out," said Mason, "So really nice."