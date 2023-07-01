Drastic decline in American white pelicans at Great Salt Lake raises concerns

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Gunnison Island, typically covered in plumes of white feathers during this time of year, is experiencing a dramatic decline in the number of American white pelicans.

These birds gather together during nesting season to protect the average 5,000-6,000 nests that experts have seen in recent years. However, this year, the island stands barren, raising concerns among experts.

John Luft, the Great Salt Lake ecosystem program manager, highlights the significance of Gunnison Island, stating, "It's one of the top two or three American white pelican colonies in North America."

Luft reveals that during their flights in May, they observed only around 1,500 pelicans. Two weeks later, that number was cut in half, and by Thursday, there were no nesting pelicans left on the island.

Luft said he expected this decline with lake levels lowering. Since 2011, he and his team have been banding the birds, considering pelicans an indicator species for environmental changes.

Gunnison Island's transformation from an island to a landmass due to rapidly decreasing water levels is considered the primary reason for the pelicans' disappearance.

Now, predators such as coyotes and foxes can now access the once-isolated bird nests.

"The coyotes and foxes are being able to walk over to that island because the island is no longer an island and, because of the loss of water that the lake has,” Carly Biedul, Coordinator with the Great Salt Lake Institute, explained.

Biedul and her team have been monitoring the island's activity using cameras as part of a program.

Interestingly, coyotes have had access to the pelican nesting site since around 2016, but they did not completely wipe out the population.

This fact surprises Luft, who expected the predators to have a more devastating impact.

As Luft and his team investigate the mass decline of pelicans, they will be heading to the area next week.

They suspect that besides predators, diseases such as Avian Flu may be contributing to the decline.

The disappearance of the American white pelicans from Gunnison Island serves as a stark reminder of the ecological challenges facing the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

Experts are striving to understand and address these issues to ensure the long-term survival of this remarkable bird species and maintain the balance of the delicate ecosystem.