Dream comes true following harrowing journey for new U.S. citizen

SALT LAKE CITY — After many years of highs and lows, one Utah man is finally breathing a sigh of relief after achieving a decades-long dream.

Jesus Contreras-Bocanegra was one of thirty people to become an official U.S. citizen at a ceremony inside federal offices in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

“It gave you the chills,” he said. “It was excellent.”

Contreras-Bocanegra's path to citizenship has not been an easy one. He moved to Utah in the eighties and was a lawful permanent resident for over twenty years until he was wrongfully deported to Mexico in 2009.

“We had no idea where he was. Found out he was dropped off in Juarez, Mexico, with no money,” said his daughter, Dr. Stephanie Lowder.

“There were mistakes made in his case and the law said he could fix those mistakes, but the system wasn’t allowing him to do it,” said his attorney, Chris Keen with Keen Law Offices.

His family and attorney fought for Contreras-Bocanegra's return for three years before the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals allowed him to move back in 2012.

Ten years later, he became an official U.S. citizen and now never has to worry that will happen again.

“It was just amazing. It was just relief,” said Lowder. “He’ll never be taken away from his grandbabies again.”

“It’s excellent. Excellent,” Contreras-Bocanegra said. “That way I cannot be deported anymore. I can be here with my grandkids, with my kids. It’s exciting.”

Contreras-Bocanegra has worked at the same farm for over forty years, taking his first day off in over six years for the naturalization ceremony.