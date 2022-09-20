'Dream Day' wish comes true for Utah girl with leukemia

A 7-year-old Utah girl with leukemia is having her dreams come true.

Illiana hasn't gotten out much during the pandemic. Part of her "Make-A-Wish" was to sing her favorite Little Mermaid song: "Part of Your World." She got to perform it before a live audience at Mountain America Credit Union's annual "MX Conference."

The credit union partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make Illiana's wishes come true.

"This is huge, this is really big. Wishes are more important when the community surrounds them," said Jared Perry, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah. "These are kids that are going through some really difficult times, and to be finding out that your wish is coming true but also being surrounded by people who care... that is a big deal."

Illiana spent the day doing her favorite things with her mom, like making homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies and playing with puppies.

In addition to all of Tuesday's good times, she and her mom will soon be heading to Disney World.