Driver airlifted after crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A driver had to be transported via helicopter after a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon near Soldier Summit Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 6 approximately one mile northwest from Soldier Summit, where a driver in an SUV was attempting to make a U-turn before being hit by another vehicle, a red sedan, which in turn was hit by a third, commercial vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the driver of sedan had to be extracted using the jaws-of-life, later being transported by helicopter to an area hospital. That driver's condition remains unknown at time of reporting.

It's also unknown if any of the other drivers on scene sustained any injuries. The crash prompted the closure of the highway for some time, but the road has since been reopened.