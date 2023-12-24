Watch Now
Driver airlifted after crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

A photo of the crash scene taken by a witness. The driver's side of a red sedan is crumpled. The rear driver side door has been removed. A crew with Helper Fire are in the background surveying the scene.
Levi Potter
A photo of the crash scene taken by witness Levi Potter.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 24, 2023
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A driver had to be transported via helicopter after a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon near Soldier Summit Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 6 approximately one mile northwest from Soldier Summit, where a driver in an SUV was attempting to make a U-turn before being hit by another vehicle, a red sedan, which in turn was hit by a third, commercial vehicle.

A photo of one of the damaged vehicles released by Utah Highway Patrol. The front of the SUV is completely crumpled. Debris is scattered about the snow. The front windshield is cracked, and the airbag was deployed. The driver's side door hangs open, with a visible dent.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that the driver of sedan had to be extracted using the jaws-of-life, later being transported by helicopter to an area hospital. That driver's condition remains unknown at time of reporting.

It's also unknown if any of the other drivers on scene sustained any injuries. The crash prompted the closure of the highway for some time, but the road has since been reopened.

