Driver arrested after hitting at least three cars near Washington

Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 02, 2022
WASHINGTON, Utah — A driver was taken into custody near Washington for reckless driving after crashing into at least three vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the incident began in Arizona and ended on Interstate 15 near milepost 17.

The driver of a black passenger car was driving recklessly and tried to split between cars on the freeway, UHP said.

At least three cars were hit on the Utah side, officials reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is coming to assist with the incident, UHP explained.

The identity of the driver, as well as information on if anybody was hurt, was not made immediately available.

