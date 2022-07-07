MAGNA, Utah — A driver of a dump truck hauling gravel was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday afternoon after a massive crash involving two other vehicles in Magna.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR-201 near 7400 W.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of the dump truck cut in front of another car when the collided initially. The dump truck driver then lost control and the vehicle began to roll.

A third vehicle was also hit in the incident and a load of gravel was spilled all over the road.

The road was closed between 80th W. to 7200 W. while crews worked to clean up the mess, but the road should reopen within the next hour, UHP reported.

No major injuries were reported in the incident.