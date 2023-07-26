Driver asleep at red light arrested for drugs, stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Patrol Division arrested a 44-year-old man accused of being in a stolen SUV and having illegal drugs.

According to a news release, the investigation started at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday when an officer saw a man, later identified as Charles Williams, asleep in the driver’s seat of an SUV stopped at a red light at the intersection of 800 East 400 South.

Officers learned the SUV was reported stolen out of Kearns.

As officers tried putting Williams into handcuffs, he resisted and ran away.

Additional officers quickly arrived on scene and safely took Williams into custody.

Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia inside the SUV.

Officers took Williams to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with arresting officer, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and unrelated felony warrants.