Driver crashes into Sandy living room with family inside, no one injured

SANDY, Utah — A driver crashed into a family's living room in Sandy while they were in the room, no one was injured and the driver was only transported as a precaution.

According to the Sandy Fire Department, at 2:30 p.m. a female driver was driving around a corner when she pressed the gas instead of the brakes. This caused the car to suddenly accelerate into the living room of a nearby house where the residents were located.

The crash occurred near 8375 South, no one was injured. The driver was transported out of an abundance of caution and the family was allowed to remain in their home after officials confirmed the crash did not affect the stability of the building.

The residents, a husband, wife and child were all inside the living room during the time of the crash. But because the impact of the crash was on the far side of the room, they were unharmed.