Driver dead after crash on I-15 in South Jordan

Posted at 7:42 PM, Mar 01, 2024
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One person has died after crashing into the barrier on I-15 in South Jordan Friday, the southbound ramp remains closed.

Officials say a Toyota car was traveling southbound on I-15 when at approximately 5:52 p.m. they went across multiple lanes and struck the right concrete barrier near the 11400 South southbound on ramp, then struck an SUV.

A male passenger in the Toyota car was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

