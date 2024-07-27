Driver dead after losing control, crashing through fence in Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man has died after crashing through a fence and hitting several pickup trucks early Saturday morning in a Glendale neighborhood.

Police say they received reports of a crash at 4:26 a.m. located 2100 South near the Glendale Golf Course, upon arrival they found a Dodge Ram on its side with the driver trapped in the vehicle.

Salt Lake City Fire crews rescued the 50-year-old man from the vehicle but he died on scene.

Investigators believe the driver was likely driving eastbound when he lost control and drove through a fence before hitting two parked pickup trucks.

It's believed that the vehicle began to roll onto its side after striking the two parked vehicles.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time, this incident marks the fifth traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2024.