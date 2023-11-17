Driver dies after crashing into power pole, landing in canal upside-down

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Officials are investigating a crash that led a driver to be submerged under water in a canal before passing away on State Road 218 near Smithfield after striking a power pole Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted around the area as Rocky Mountain Power crews work to replace the power pole.

Officials say at 2:37 p.m. Thursday a Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on State Road 218 near Smithfield when it drifted off the road to the right, striking a power pole. The SUV then flipped upside-down into a nearby canal.

It's believed the female driver, 54 years old, remained submerged for approximately 30 minutes before the vehicle was able to be raised to retrieve them. The driver, the sole occupant, has passed away.

The power pole was snapped in half, leaving power and communication lines hanging low to the ground. The road remains closed while crews work to replace the power pole.