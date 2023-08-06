Driver dies after pickup truck catches fire, veers off I-15 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The driver of a pickup truck died Friday night after the truck caught fire and drove off Interstate 15 in Iron County, causing multiple brush fires.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the truck experienced some sort of mechanical failure as it was heading southbound near mile marker 82. The issue ended up causing a fire that spread to the inside of the cab of the pickup. The driver was able to jump from the rolling truck as it veered off the shoulder of the highway but sustained critical injuries during the incident.

As it burned, the truck rolled into a gore area, through a fence and crossed a road before coming to rest in a sagebrush field and igniting multiple fires.

Witnesses attempted life saving measures on the driver, an unidentified male in his 30s, until medical personnel later determined he had died from his injuries.

The multiple brush fires were later extinguished.