Driver hits patrol car assisting broken down vehicle in Orem

OREM, Utah — Orem police are reminding drivers to use caution when approaching police cars with flashing lights after a motorist crashed into a patrol car late Monday night, injuring an officer who was providing assistance.

Police say that they were assisting a motorist who had broken down at 800 North 750 East when a driver failed to change lanes and hit the back of a patrol car parked behind the broken down vehicle, pushing it into the second car.

One of the officers was in between the vehicles and was hit as he attempted to avoid being smashed by the vehicle behind him.

Officers on scene rendered aid until paramedics arrived, and the officer was transported to the hospital to be treated, where he was released and is recovering from his injuries at home.

But Orem police say he could have been more seriously hurt or killed in the crash, and so warn drivers to move over whenever emergency lights are flashing.