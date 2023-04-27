Driver hits stroller, leaving infant with multiple leg, head injuries in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — An 18-month-old infant suffered multiple injuries Wednesday after a car crashed into a stroller in Springville.

Police say the mother was pushing her daughter across Main Street on 300 North when the car crashed into the stroller. It's believed a second car had stopped in front of the woman, obstructing the driver's view from the first car which continued driving and struck the stroller.

The infant was transported to one hospital and then later moved to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City to be cared for by their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for multiple leg, head and other internal injuries.

The child's mother was not injured.