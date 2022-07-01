Driver in custody after crashing into person near Bountiful Taco Bell

A man is in custody in Davis County after he hit a person with his vehicle near a Bountiful Taco Bell drive-thru.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the man lost control of his SUV and hit a person who was walking "practically in the drive thru."

The incident happened near the Taco Bell location on 509 W. 500 S.

The person who was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police report the man who was driving was taken into custody because they believe he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.