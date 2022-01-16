Driver in custody after crashing into water in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A driver is in custody after an attempt to evade a routine traffic stop ended with them crashing into the water Sunday morning.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff's office, the incident began around 8:15 a.m., when a Deputy attempted to pull over a White Toyota Tacoma pickup truck for failing to yield to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle did not pull over and attempted to flee. The deputy did not pursue, but was able to observe the vehicle as it drove along I-80 prior to the driver crashing into the water just off SR-36.

After crews were able to pull the vehicle out of the water, the driver was taken into custody. Although they experienced minimal injuries, due to the temperature of the water, they were transported to a local hospital as a safety precaution.