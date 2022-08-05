Driver in "extreme critical condition" after crash on I-15 in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah — A man was taken to a local hospital in extreme critical condition after a collision on I-15 in Sunset on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the driver apparently made a sudden lane shift on northbound I-15 at milepost 337 shortly after 4:00 p.m. and then collided into a pick-up truck before hitting another passenger car.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Traffic northbound I-15 in Sunset is expected to be affected as the investigation continues.