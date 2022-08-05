Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver in "extreme critical condition" after crash on I-15 in Sunset

Sunset crash
Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety
Sunset crash
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 21:17:56-04

SUNSET, Utah — A man was taken to a local hospital in extreme critical condition after a collision on I-15 in Sunset on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the driver apparently made a sudden lane shift on northbound I-15 at milepost 337 shortly after 4:00 p.m. and then collided into a pick-up truck before hitting another passenger car.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Traffic northbound I-15 in Sunset is expected to be affected as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere