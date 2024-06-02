Driver injured after hitting St. George apartment building

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A driver is in the hospital after their car crashed into an apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the official St. George Police Facebook Page, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. in the area of 100 North Dixie Drive, where they first crash into a light pole, then the apartment building, before finally coming to a stop on to of multiple parked vehicles.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but fortunately, no one else was injured. The crash did knock down multiple street lights, prompting a closure of Dixie Road from 100 North to 360 North.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.