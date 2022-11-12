Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in cement truck crash in Lehi

A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera. It is night, and police have blocked off the intersection as they investigate the scene of the crash.
UDOT
A snapshot from a UDOT traffic camera. It is night, and police have blocked off the intersection as they investigate the scene of the crash.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 09:16:03-05

LEHI, Utah — One person is dead after a cement truck and passenger car collided in Lehi early Saturday morning.

Lehi City officials tell FOX 13 News that the crash happened at 2090 North Redwood Road, where a cement truck traveling south crashed into a passenger car headed east on Mountain View Corridor.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

At time of reporting, all of the lanes are closed in the area as police investigate the crash. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere