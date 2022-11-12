Driver killed in cement truck crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah — One person is dead after a cement truck and passenger car collided in Lehi early Saturday morning.

Lehi City officials tell FOX 13 News that the crash happened at 2090 North Redwood Road, where a cement truck traveling south crashed into a passenger car headed east on Mountain View Corridor.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

At time of reporting, all of the lanes are closed in the area as police investigate the crash. The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.