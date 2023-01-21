Driver killed in semi crash near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that the crash involved a semi truck and passenger car, with the driver of the passenger car dying on scene. US-6 will be closed intermittently near the I-70 junction as troopers conduct their investigation.

Serious crash: WB US-6 at MM 299 (near the I-70 junction) is currently closed, while Troopers investigate a serious crash in the area. Estimated to fully reopen in 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/kgCwcH5faI — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 21, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.