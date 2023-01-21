Watch Now
Driver killed in semi crash near Green River

Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 10:46:27-05

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash near Green River that left one driver dead Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that the crash involved a semi truck and passenger car, with the driver of the passenger car dying on scene. US-6 will be closed intermittently near the I-70 junction as troopers conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

