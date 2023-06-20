Driver killed in semi-truck rollover in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A semi-truck rolled over Monday night on I-80 in Parleys Canyon, killing the driver.

The crash has also shut down westbound I-80. Utah Highway Patrol suggests that drivers take an alternate route because the closure could stay in place until 1 a.m. or even later.

A serious crash on I-80 westbound has all the westbound lanes closed in Parley’s Canyon. All westbound traffic is diverted off at exit 137. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. The closure is estimated to be three or more hours. pic.twitter.com/kDgfY62An4 — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 20, 2023

UHP said the crash happened near milepost 136, which is about 10 miles west of Park City.

The semi hit the freeway's left median wall, then overturned and slid toward the right side. The driver was the only person on board, and they unfortunately died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Because the semi's cab and trailer are blocking multiple lanes, westbound I-80 has been fully closed at the site. Traffic on WB I-80 could be seen for at least a mile from Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras.