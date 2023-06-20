Watch Now
Driver killed in semi-truck rollover in Parleys Canyon

Hours-long delays possible for I-80 travelers
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 01:30:12-04

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A semi-truck rolled over Monday night on I-80 in Parleys Canyon, killing the driver.

The crash has also shut down westbound I-80. Utah Highway Patrol suggests that drivers take an alternate route because the closure could stay in place until 1 a.m. or even later.

UHP said the crash happened near milepost 136, which is about 10 miles west of Park City.

The semi hit the freeway's left median wall, then overturned and slid toward the right side. The driver was the only person on board, and they unfortunately died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Because the semi's cab and trailer are blocking multiple lanes, westbound I-80 has been fully closed at the site. Traffic on WB I-80 could be seen for at least a mile from Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

