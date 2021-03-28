Driver killed in single-vehicle accident near Oakley

Utah Highway Patrol is reporting one person had died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:24 a.m., Troopers responded to the scene at State Road 32 at the intersection with New Lane.

A Subraru Legacy ran off the road where it struck an embankment before becoming airborne, hitting a large power pole, and overturning.

The single male occupant was unrestrained, and was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.