Driver killed in single-vehicle accident near Oakley

Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 28, 2021
Utah Highway Patrol is reporting one person had died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:24 a.m., Troopers responded to the scene at State Road 32 at the intersection with New Lane.

A Subraru Legacy ran off the road where it struck an embankment before becoming airborne, hitting a large power pole, and overturning.

The single male occupant was unrestrained, and was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

